German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
NAIROBI Kenya's anti-terror police boss said on Wednesday he did not believe there was a terror link to a fire that engulfed Kenya's main airport earlier in the day.
"There is no connection with any sort of attack or terrorism," Boniface Mwaniki told Reuters.
"We don't want to speculate, but at this stage we do not think there is any such link. Even if we are commemorating the 15th anniversary of the bomb blasts, we don't think it is terrorism," he said, referring to the anniversary of a twin attack by Islamist militants on the United States embassy in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam, in Tanzania.
(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Michael Roddy)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.