Gold medallist David Lekuta Rudisha of Kenya shows his medal during the presentation ceremony for the men's 800m event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

NAIROBI Kenya's Olympic champions David Rudisha and Ezekiel Kemboi have been included in the east African nation's provisional squad for the World Championships in August, officials said on Thursday.

Rudisha, who won the 800 metres Olympic gold medal in a world record time at last year's London Games, will be defending his global two-lap title in Moscow.

Former world champion Alfred Yego Kirwa and Olympic bronze medallist Timothy Kitum will join Rudisha in the 800m.

Athletics Kenya vice chairman and technical committee head Paul Mutwii said the provisional list was based on qualifying times.

Joining Kemboi in a strong 3,000m steeplechase contingent are former Olympic champion Brimin Kipruto and last year's Olympic bronze medallist Abel Mutai.

Former African champion Wilson Kiprop and world half marathon champion John Mwangangi were selected to compete in the 10,000m.

Former Olympic 800m champion Pamela Jelimo and 2007 world champion Janeth Jepkosgei, were also named in the team, in their speciality event.

Others in the team are women's world cross country champion Emily Chebet (10,000m), Olympic 5,000m bronze medallist Thomas Longosiwa, former 10,000m champion Linet Masai and two-time world 3,000m junior champion Mercy Cherono (5,000).

