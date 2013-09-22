NAIROBI A brief burst of gunfire was heard on Sunday at an upscale shopping mall in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi a day after it was stormed by gunmen, in an attack that has killed at least 39 people, a Reuters witness at the scene said.

The gunfire, lasting about 30 seconds, was heard as security forces moved positions, ran in a line and crouched along the front of building, where Somali Islamist militants were still holding out. They are believed to have a number of hostages.

