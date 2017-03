A Kenyan soldier walks out of the main gate of Westgate Shopping Centre in Nairobi September 22, 2013. Kenyans. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Onlookers stand along the road and look from a distance at Westgate Shopping Centre, where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A soldier patrols as onlookers watch from a distance the security operation at the Westgate Shopping Centre, where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Onlookers stand along the road and look from a distance at Westgate Shopping Centre, where gunmen are holding hostages, in Nairobi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation on the Westgate shopping mall attack in the capital Nairobi September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

NAIROBI Heavy and sustained gunfire was heard from the Kenyan shopping mall where at least 68 people were killed in an attack by the Somali al Shabaab group, suggesting a possible assault by Kenyan security forces, a Reuters witness at the scene said.

Kenya's military had earlier said on its Twitter feed that it was making every effort to bring the siege "to a speedy conclusion."

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Stacey Joyce)