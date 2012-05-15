A man, injured in a suspected grenade attack, lies on a hospital bed as he receives treatment at the Coast General Hospital in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A man, injured in a suspected grenade attack, receives treatment at the Coast General Hospital in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

A man, injured in a suspected grenade attack, lies on a hospital bed as he receives treatment at the Coast General Hospital in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

NAIROBI Several people were injured in a suspected grenade attack on Tuesday evening at a club in the Kenyan coastal city Mombasa, police said.

The explosion at the Bella Vista sports bar was the latest in a series of attacks in Kenya since it sent troops into Somalia to crush Islamist militants.

Earlier on Tuesday, a suspected remote-controlled bomb went off in Kenya's Dadaab refugee complex near the Somalian border, killing a police officer and wounding three, the local police chief said.

Nairobi has said al Shabaab militants, who merged with al Qaeda earlier this year, are behind a surge in violence and kidnappings threatening tourism in east Africa's biggest economy and regional destabilisation.

Police in Mombasa said a number of attackers stormed the club, but were blocked at its gate and hurled the explosive device. Two security officers of the club were among those injured.

"We have experts trying to verify whether it is indeed a grenade," regional police chief Aggrey Adoli told Reuters. "We have also recovered a pistol that the attackers dropped."

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

"These people were trying to force their way into the club, and there were people who were trying to repulse them," deputy police spokesman Charles Owino told Reuters.

"We suspect that it is a grenade attack, there are several people injured, we are still investigating."

At least 10 people have been killed in a series of attacks in Nairobi and the coastal tourist town of Mombasa since Kenyan troops launched their incursion into southern Somalia.

(Reporting by James Macharia; editing by Andrew Roche)