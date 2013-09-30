DVDs titled 'Westgate Attack' are displayed for sale at an outdoor market in a slum at Mathare in Nairobi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident purchases a DVD titled 'Westgate Attack' displayed for sale at an outdoor market in a slum at Mathare in Nairobi September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya's Interior Minister Joseph ole Lenku (C), flanked other government officials, speaks during a news conference near the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

People light candles at the end of a 24-hour memorial service hosted at the Oshwal Centre for victims of last Saturday's attack by gunmen at the Westgate shopping mall, in Nairobi, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

People dance at the end of a 24-hour memorial service hosted at the Oshwal Centre for victims of last Saturday's attack by gunmen at the Westgate shopping mall, in Nairobi, September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI The death toll from the Sept 21 attack by Islamist militants against a Nairobi shopping mall stands at 67, and the Kenyan government believes that no hostages were left in the building, Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku said on Sunday.

Nine suspects were in custody over the attack, one of them arrested on Sunday, he added. He declined to give any information about the suspected attackers or those arrested, saying "we do not discuss intelligence matters in public".

