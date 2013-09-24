NAIROBI Kenya's Citizen TV reported on Tuesday that troops had killed "six of the remaining attackers" at a Nairobi shopping mall, but did not give further details and the report was unsourced.

"Security forces killed six of the remaining attackers," the channel said in a brief headline. Officials earlier said three of the 10 to 15 people who stormed the building on Saturday had been killed.

The government said it was in control of the mall, although there was another burst of gunfire at 06.30 British Time and two security personnel at the scene said security forces were still searching the mall.

