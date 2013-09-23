U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his meeting with Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan in New York September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday called the attack in a Nairobi mall a "terrible outrage" and said the United States would provide law enforcement support to Kenya.

Obama, whose father was from Kenya, said he had spoken to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The United States would work with Africa and nations around the world to dismantle networks that cause such violence, he said.

"I want to express personally my condolences not only to President Kenyatta, who lost some family members in the attack, but to the Kenyan people," Obama told reporters.

"We stand with them against this terrible outrage that's occurred. We will provide them with whatever law enforcement support that is necessary. And we are confident that Kenya will continue to be a pillar of stability in Eastern Africa."

Obama made his remarks during a meeting with Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan in New York. Both men are in town for the U.N. General Assembly.

"Terror anywhere in the world is terror on all of us," Jonathan said.

Al Shabaab, a militant Somali Islamist group, launched the mall raid, which has killed at least 62 people. Kenyatta, who lost one of his own nephews in Saturday's bloodbath, said he would not relent in a "war on terror" in Somalia, where Kenyan troops have pushed al Shabaab onto the defensive in the past two years as part of an African Union-backed peacekeeping mission across the northern border.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott)