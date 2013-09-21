NAIROBI The al Qaeda-linked Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab said on Saturday that Kenya had received repeated warnings to pull its troops out of Somalia or face "severe consequences", but did not claim responsibility for a gun attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi.

"The Kenyan government, however, turned a deaf ear to our repeated warnings and continued to massacre innocent Muslims in Somalia," the group said on its official Twitter handle @HSM_Press.

The attack on the mall in the Kenyan capital left at least 25 people dead.

