NAIROBI Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people in a second night of attacks on Kenya's coast, a day after an assault on nearby Mpeketoni town left almost 50 dead, the interior minister said on Tuesday.

“These attacks are unfortunate and the perpetrators must be held accountable," Joseph Ole Lenku said in Mpeketoni, where he was jeered by locals. "We condemn yesterday’s killings and the latest attack today where about 15 other people were killed and houses burnt,” he said of the new attack on Poromoko village.

