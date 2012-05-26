ISIOLO, Kenya Two separate suspected grenade attacks at a hotel and a refugee camp in northeastern Kenya wounded at least five people on Saturday, police said, days after a similar strike in the region.

Police said four people at a primary school in the Ifo refugee camp in Garissa, and another one person at a hotel in Wajir were wounded in the attacks.

"Four people have been injured in the Ifo attack. They are all casual labourers working at a primary school doing construction," said Leo Nyongesa, North Eastern police commander, told Reuters.

Nyongesa said confirmed that a second blast at a hotel in Wajir frequented by government workers had wounded one person.

There has been a rise in the number of grenade and improvised explosive device attacks in Kenya since it sent its troops to Somalia to pursue al Shabaab insurgents it blames for a wave of kidnappings last year.

More than 10 people have been killed in the attacks in Nairobi and Mombasa since then.

(Reporting by Noor Ali; Writing by George Obulutsa)