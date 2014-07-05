NAIROBI Gunfire was heard on Saturday night in the Kenyan coastal county of Lamu, where 65 people were killed in two attacks last month, officials said on Sunday.

The Kenya National Disaster Operation Centre said on its Twitter feed that the gunfire had been at Hindi trading centre, situated 15 km (9 miles) from the town of Lamu, and close to the town of Mpeketoni, which was nearly destroyed in one of the attacks last month.

"Local authorities are responding with police assistance," the centre said.

The Kenya Red Cross said it had dispatched its emergency teams to the area, situated north of the port of Mombasa, adding that the shooting had ceased. It said no casualties had been reported.

The Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab, which has carried out a series of attacks in neighbouring Kenya, said earlier it had staged an attack on Saturday evening in the coastal area.

