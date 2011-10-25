Kenya's Police Commissioner Matthew Iteere addresses a media briefing after they recovered a cache of hand grenades and guns are displayed in Kayole, a low-income suburb about 15 km (10 miles) from Kenya's capital Nairobi, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Imbote

NAIROBI Kenya arrested a suspect with a cache of hand grenades and guns, police said on Tuesday, a day after the capital Nairobi was rocked by two blasts that killed one person and injured more than 20 others.

Suspicion for the two explosions in a bar and a bus terminus among many Kenyans fell on Somalia's al Qaeda linked militants al Shabaab, although police have not linked the attacks to the group that is being pursued by Kenyan troops across the border.

"We got a cache of grenades and assorted firearms with the suspect," Charles Owino, deputy police spokesman told Reuters. He said the suspect was detained in Kayole, a low-income suburb about 15 km (10 miles) from the city centre.

The 10-day-old offensive in Somalia and Monday's attacks in Nairobi have cast a pall over the normally lively entertainment scene in a capital once dubbed "the green city in the sun," as residents are avoid crowded places for fear of attacks.

In downtown Nairobi, security has been stepped up outside major hotels with some deploying sniffer dogs while some government buildings have stopped vehicles parking in front.

Village Market, a shopping mall with restaurants, cinema and bowling alley in the upmarket Gigiri area that is home to the U.N. offices, cancelled its family Halloween party set for Saturday due to fears of attacks.

"This decision was not in response to a specific threat or concern, but rather a precautionary measure in light of this week's past events in Nairobi," Village Market's management said in a statement.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Clarke)