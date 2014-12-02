MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group said on Tuesday it was responsible for an attack on a northeastern Kenyan quarry where it said it had executed dozens of "Kenyan crusaders."

The group said its mujahideen fighters had killed 40 people, although the government and other Kenyan officials put the death toll at 36. As with other attacks on Kenyan soil, al Shabaab said in a statement it was punishing Kenya for sending troops to Somalia with African forces to fight the Islamist rebels.

