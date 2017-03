MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group said on Tuesday it was behind a gun attack in the northeastern Kenyan town of Mandera, a raid it said was part of its campaign against Kenya.

"We are behind the Mandera attack. We killed over 10 Kenyan Christians," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group's military operations spokesman, told Reuters. "This is part of our ongoing operations against Kenya."

