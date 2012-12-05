NAIROBI An explosion struck a predominantly Somali neighbourhood in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Wednesday, wounding at least three people during the evening rush hour, police said.

Ambulance sirens wailed through the city's congested streets and a Reuters reporter at the scene saw pools of blood on the ground. The victims had been swiftly moved from the blast site.

"I can confirm there has been a blast Eastleigh. At least three people are wounded," Nairobi police chief Moses Ombati told Reuters by telephone as he travelled to the scene.

Kenya has suffered a wave of deadly attacks in Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and the eastern garrison town of Garissa since it sent troops into Somalia over a year ago to fight al Shabaab militants there.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and Richard Lough; Editing by Jon Hemming)