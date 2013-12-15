NAIROBI The death toll in a grenade attack on a minibus near a Somali-dominated area in Kenya's capital at the weekend has risen to six after two more of the wounded died, police said on Sunday.

Saturday's assault was the first such incident since gunmen linked to the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab stormed an upscale shopping mall in September, killing 67 people.

The attack on the minibus mirrored a series of similar assaults last year that were also blamed on the Somali group, which has demanded the withdrawal of Kenyan troops who have joined African peacekeepers fighting al Shabaab in Somalia.

"The death toll has risen to six after two more people died last night," Benson Kibui, Nairobi county police commander, told Reuters. "We have also arrested a foreigner in connection with the blast."

He did not give the nationality of the person detained, but said the arrest was made near the scene of the blast, close to the Somali-dominated Eastleigh district of Nairobi.

The police commander said the suspect was being questioned.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Ireland)