Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
NAIROBI An explosion in an area of Kenya's capital Nairobi that is popular with Somalis killed six people and wounded several others on Monday, the National Disaster Operations Centre said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. In the past, such attacks in the Eastleigh area of Nairobi have been blamed on Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group, which attacked a Nairobi shopping mall in September and killed at least 67 people.
"Police are securing the area for emergency response services," the disaster organisation said on its official Twitter site.
Nine people were critically injured, it added.
Nairobi's police commander Benson Kibui told Reuters the incident might have involved twin blasts. He confirmed the five dead and said he was seeking confirmation of a sixth killed.
Ambulances and private cars ferried injured to hospital, a witness said.
On Sunday, a man suspected of assembling a bomb was killed when it went off where he lived near Eastleigh, Kenyan newspapers reported.
The Standard daily, which cited police and witnesses, had said three men who lived with the victim fled in a car shortly after Sunday's blast.
(Reporting by Noor Ali and Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed into more districts.