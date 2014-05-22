NAIROBI A bomb wounded three people in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa on Thursday, the government's National Disaster Operations Centre said (NDOC), in the latest of a string of blasts in the east African country.

"An improvised explosive device has gone off along Biashara Street, Mombasa," NDOC said on its Twitter feed. "Mombasa explosion occurred after a gunfight between police and unknown assailants along Biashara Street. Three injured."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The government blames recent attacks in Mombasa and the capital Nairobi the al Qaeda-linked Somali group al Shabaab.

