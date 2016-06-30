NAIROBI A Kenyan court granted bail on Thursday to a British business executive charged with the murder of a Kenyan woman, his lawyer said.

Richard Alden, 52, has denied he killed Grace Wangeci, 42, whom his lawyers said he had found "unresponsive" at his home on June 4 in the upscale Karen district of Nairobi before he took her to hospital, where she was declared dead.

A lawyer who is no longer on Alden's defence team told Reuters in early June she had died while taking "selfies with a gun" that accidentally went off in his home.

A few days later Tom Okundi, another lawyer who is still on his defence team, dismissed that account in comments to Reuters.

"We are clearly pleased with the decision today to grant Richard Alden bail," Okundi said in a statement after Thursday's hearing. "Richard is innocent of these charges."

In their bail request presented to the court, Alden's defence team said he did not represent a flight risk given he had taken Wangeci to hospital and had called the police.

Alden, who is married with two adult children, has worked in Kenya since January 2013.

