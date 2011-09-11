MOMBASA, Kenya Gunmen killed a British man and kidnapped his wife on Sunday in a raid on a remote beach resort in northern Kenya near Somalia, Kenyan police and Britain's Foreign Office said.

Kenyan police said they were treating the raid as banditry for now and could not say whether the gunmen had come from nearby Somalia to kidnap the couple, who were the only guests at the Kiwayu Safari Village resort north of Lamu.

"So far we don't know the motive. We are treating it just as a bandit attack. But since we are reliably informed that they abducted that lady, sooner or later they may contact us, maybe seeking ransom," Commissioner of police Mathew Iteere, told a news conference.

"We cannot say with hundred percent certainty that they do come from (Somalia)," he said.

Kidnapping for ransom has chiefly been carried out by Somali pirates but Somali gunmen have attacked Westerners just across the border with Kenya on several occasions. Three aid workers were kidnapped in July 2009, and two western nuns in November 2008.

The south of Somalia bordering Kenya is mainly controlled by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels, who have been fighting the Western-backed government in the capital Mogadishu for more than four years.

The rebels withdrew from the capital Mogadishu in early August and were reported to be running low on funds, but they went on the attack on Sunday near the Kenyan border a long way north of the coast, seizing a town from government militia.

NO WORD FROM KIDNAPPERS

Iteere said the security forces had sent reinforcements to the border with Somalia and warned police to be vigilant around key installations, because Sunday was the 10th anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks on the United States.

The resort has 18 cottages, spread along a kilometre of pristine white beaches within a marine reserve that has a chain of islands, coral reefs and is home to sea turtles.

The director of Kenya's Criminal Investigation Department, Ndegwa Muhoro, told Reuters they had not yet been contacted by the gunmen who attacked the beach resort.

"We are yet to receive any communication from the armed militia and where they may be holding the British woman," he said by phone from Rwanda, where he was on official duty.

He said anti-terrorism and special crimes teams were on the ground, but no arrests had yet been made.

Abu Chiaba, a member of parliament for Lamu East and assistant fisheries minister, told Reuters several armed men attacked the resort in the Kiunga Marine National Reserve early on Sunday.

He said the gunmen shot the man, grabbed the woman and left in a speed boat.

The British Foreign Office confirmed the nationalities of the two individuals. It said it was working to secure the immediate safe release of the woman.

Tourism is one of Kenya's main foreign exchange earners and Britain is the leading source market. In the first six months of 2011, Britons made up 14.3 percent of record arrivals totalling 549,083.

Following the attack, Britain updated its advice for travellers to Kenya, cautioning against all but essential travel to areas within 30 km of the Somali border.

