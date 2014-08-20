NAIROBI Kenya's British American (Britam) (BRIT.NR) achieved a 31 percent jump in pretax profit in the six months to the end of June, the company said on Wednesday.

Britam runs insurance, asset management and property development businesses, with operations in Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan.

Pretax profit grew to 3 billion shillings (20 million pounds) as the group's total assets swelled 28.3 percent to 55.2 billion shillings, Britam said in a statement.

Last month, Britam raised 6 billion shillings through a bond issue to fund expansion in Kenya and in neighbouring countries.

