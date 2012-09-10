Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
NAIROBI Kenya ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday in coastal Tana River County after hundreds of armed raiders killed at least 38 people and torched dozens of houses in a dispute between rival tribes.
"The Government has ... directed the declaration and maintenance of a dusk-to-dawn curfew among other measures... In the meantime, additional detachments of security forces have been sent to the area with immediate effect," President Mwai Kibaki's office said in a statement.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.