Sex workers Alice, 20 (L) and Claire 17, pose for a photograph as Alice's baby sleeps close by in their home in Kiamaiko, Nairobi, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man burns rubbish on the side of a road in Dandora, Nairobi, Kenya, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man stands on a hilltop overlooking Korogocho in Nairobi, Kenya, April 24, 2015. Around 2 million people live in packed shantytowns around Kenya's capital. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A police officer gestures to a man on a street in Korogocho during a night patrol in Nairobi, Kenya, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Men try to stop a public minibus in the early hours of the morning in Dandora, Nairobi, Kenya, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A man pleads with police officers to release a relative who they have just detained and placed in the boot of their vehicle in Dandora during a night patrol in Nairobi, Kenya, October 31, 2015. The man was chased and detained by officers after he tried to run away from the police when they asked him to approach the vehicle they were patrolling in. Around 2 million people live in the shantytowns packed in around Kenya's capital. Crime is high amid chronic unemployment levels, while basic services and sanitation are scarce. Residents try to make the best of things, eking out a living and picking up work where they can. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A rainbow appears above Mathare in Nairobi, Kenya, November 17, 2015. Around 2 million people live in the shantytowns packed in around Kenya's capital. Crime is high amid chronic unemployment levels, while basic services and sanitation are scarce. Residents try to make the best of things, eking out a living and picking up work where they can. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

NAIROBI "I have lost a lot of people I knew to crime," says George Kiru, nursing a drink at 2 in the morning in a bar on the edge of Nairobi's Korogocho slum.

Music blares as he lists childhood friends who joined gangs, many of them now dead or in jail.

“Personally I always said no to crime,” says Kiru, who buys and sells second-hand goods and picks up occasional work as a minibus driver to feed his two daughters and send them to school. “It never ends well if you choose to become a criminal. Eventually, you will get killed.”

Around 2 million people have made their homes in the shantytowns packed in around Kenya’s capital - Korogocho, its bigger, equally infamous near neighbours Mathare, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Kibera and others.

The neighbourhoods are bustling and bursting with energy. Churches are packed, young men hang out at neighbourhood gyms and friends gather at roadside stalls serving chicken. But crime and unemployment are high. Basic services and sanitation are scarce.

People in ramshackle dwellings of wood and corrugated iron describe a daily struggle to eke out a living. Some turn to prostitution and other crimes.

Alice, 20, says her partner was killed in a shoot-out five years ago. Left with no means to support herself and her newborn baby son, she started working as a prostitute. Claire, 17, said she has been a sex worker since she was 14.

Four policemen have died in shoot-outs in the past two years, says one officer on a night patrol in Korogocho, Dandora and Makadara, declining to give his name.

“We need to be tough or the situation will get out of control ... Every week there is a shooting, a robbery, and a murder. Every second day some criminal here commits a serious crime.”

But residents say it is they, not the officers who face the brunt of the violence.

One Korogocho man says his 20-year-old son was killed during a police operation last year. The government has urged residents to report corrupt or violent police officers. But the man asks not to be named for fear of reprisals.

Many Kenyans complain about how police deal with the public, so crimes often go unreported and relations with officers are strained. Police officials insist the force investigates reported complaints and reports of corruption, while officers on the ground say they are exposed to violent crime on a regular basis.

Drug and alcohol addiction is a common problem. An illegal brew called Chang'aa is prepared over open fires in oil drums in Mathare.

In Huruma, Stanley and Saaid are heroin addicts. Stanley, 36, is a rubbish collector and Saaid, 32, gathers unused metal to sell for recycling.

“It is a hard life here,” says Kiru, nursing his drink in the Korogocho bar. Across the room, staff serve drinks, separated off from customers by a grid of metal rods.

(Reporting by Siegfried Modola; Writing by Brian McGee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)