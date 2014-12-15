NAIROBI Kenyan long-distance runners Viola Chelangat Kimetto and Joyce Jemutai Kiplimo have failed drugs tests and will be banned for two years, Athletics Kenya said on Monday, adding that tests from five other Kenyan athletes have aroused suspicion.

Kimetto, who finished third in the 2012 Athens Marathon, failed a urine drugs test at the Macau Galaxy Entertainment International Marathon on Dec. 1 last year.

Kiplimo failed a doping test taken after the 2014 Yangzhou Half Marathon, which she finished in 1:10:21 in April. Both women tested positive for norandosterone.

Athletics Kenya also asked five other athletes to report to its office by Dec. 18 over "particular issues revolving around doping cases" raised by its Medical and Antidoping Commission.

In October, Kenya's Rita Jeptoo, winner of the Boston and Chicago Marathons for the last two years, failed an out-of-competition doping test, and was suspended from competition pending testing of a B sample to be done this week.

Dozens of Kenyan athletes have failed dope tests in the past two years. Kenyan government officials have blamed the growing doping cases on foreign agents and Athletics Kenya's failure to educate its athletes properly.

Kenya's Olympic Champion David Rudisha last week said Athletics Kenya was not doing enough to tackle doping in the east Africa country.

