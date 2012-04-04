NAIROBI Most Kenyans want the next elections to be held in December and not March next year as set by the electoral commission, which could stoke further tension between the country's president and prime minister over the disputed date of the vote.

The election will be the first since the one in 2007 that triggered fighting in which more than 1,220 people were killed, leading to charges against prominent Kenyan political figures by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The electoral commission last month set the presidential and parliamentary elections for March 4, next year disappointing many Kenyans keen to vote out some legislators they consider lazy, corrupt or greedy.

This has fuelled a dispute over the date of the elections between President Mwai Kibaki, who is barred by law from seeking a third term, and Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who leads in opinion polls in the race to replace him.

Kibaki favours a March date but Odinga favours December, testing their already shaky coalition, which was formed to end the bloodshed after the 2007 election.

Analysts say Odinga is more mentally prepared for an election. His main rival for the country's helm, Deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta, is distracted by legal issues after being charged with crimes against humanity over the 2007 election violence. Kenyatta rejects the charges.

Kenya's justice and constitutional affairs minister said he would try to seek cabinet consensus on an amendment bill to hold the elections in December that was presented to parliament last year, but the assembly had taken no action on it yet.

"That (election) date is not cast in stone," lawyer Eugene Wamalwa, appointed to cabinet last week, told reporters.

OPINION POLLS

Kenya's constitution adopted in 2010 had set the date of the polls for August, but the High Court departed from this and ruled in favour of a date for March on the grounds that parliament's term expires in January rather than May this year.

The ruling has drawn fire from Odinga and many Kenyans, and is the subject of a legal challenge at the court of appeal.

An Ipsos Synovate poll conducted in the last week of March showed 72 percent of Kenyans were in favour of December, 12 percent prefer March, 2013, and 5 percent preferred August.

A similar survey by Infotrak Harris conducted also in March showed 64 percent prefer December, 12 percent favour March, 2013, and 16 percent want to go to the ballot in August.

Kenyatta, the son of Kenya's founding father Jomo Kenyatta, has united with former higher education minister William Ruto, also accused over the election violence, to block Odinga's bid, but have yet to work out a formula to choose their frontrunner.

Both have received the support of their respective voting blocs, largely carved up along tribal lines, to ask for the postponement of the ICC trials until after the vote, but Odinga's backers want them to be jailed pending the trials.

Wamalwa, a political ally of Kenyatta, said he would steer clear of taking a stand on the ICC cases, unlike his predecessor, Mutula Kilonzo, who had repeatedly said Kenyatta and Ruto were ineligible to run for top office over the ICC charges.

"My predecessor ... seemed to take sides in the ICC matters and crusade for certain outcomes rather than be neutral and let the judicial process take its course," Wamalwa said.

(Editing by Richard Lough)