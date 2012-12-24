Kenya will hold new elections next March, the first since the 2007 vote triggered ethnic killing across the country in which at least 1,220 people died.

Two senior politicians facing charges of playing a part in that violence at the International Criminal Court (ICC) - deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta and former cabinet minister William Ruto - will run on the same ticket in the March 4 vote.

Here is a look at the main political players:

* PRIME MINISTER RAILA ODINGA (67) - Odinga has joined forces with the country's vice president, Kalonzo Musyoka, to challenge the main other alliance headed by Ruto and Kenyatta. Musyoka, who comes from the Kamba ethnic community, and Odinga, a Luo, ran for president in the last election. They are part of the coalition government which was brokered by former U.N. chief Kofi Annan to end the post-election fighting.

* PRIME MINISTER UHURU KENYATTA (51) - Kenyatta says the fact that he is facing charges at the ICC over post-election violence in 2007-2008, does not mean he could not run the country. Kenyatta has joined forces with Ruto as his running mate to seek the presidency. Kenyatta is the son of Jomo Kenyatta, the country's first post-independence president.

Kenyatta was thrust onto the national political stage as the preferred successor to former President Daniel Arap Moi ahead of elections in 2002 which he lost to Mwai Kibaki, but backed him in 2007. He quit as finance minister, last January days after being indicted for crimes against humanity.

* FORMER CABINET MINISTER WILLIAM RUTO (45) - One of the most influential people in the Rift Valley, where the worst violence took place, he was suspended as higher education minister after being accused of corruption over a land deal - charges he beat in the High Court. President Mwai Kibaki had suspended him from the cabinet to stand trial, and removed him altogether in August 2011.

* VICE PRESIDENT KALONZO MUSYOKA (59) - The Odinga-Musyoka ticket united Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Musyoka's Wiper party and other political movements. Musyoka was an unsuccessful candidate in 2007 but was appointed vice president in 2008 by Kibaki. He has been foreign minister and environment minister and comes from the smaller Kamba ethnic community, and joined forces with Odinga after failing to reach an agreement to join the Kenyatta-Ruto alliance.

