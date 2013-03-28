President elect Uhuru Kenyatta greets his supporters in the company of his wife Margaret soon after attending a church service in his rural home town of Gatundu, north of capital Nairobi, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

NAIROBI Kenya's president-elect, whose victory is being challenged in the Supreme Court, apologised on Thursday for seeming to dismiss the judges as "some six people" who will "decide something or other".

Uhuru Kenyatta, who also faces trial at the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity over post-election violence five years ago, made the remarks - which went viral on social media - while consulting allies at a resort.

The gaffe emerged after the chief justice told politicians last week to stop speaking publicly about the petition against the March 4 election result, to try to ease any tensions over a case seen as a major test of the democratic system.

"It was not my intention to sound casual in reference to our Supreme Court judges," Kenyatta said. "For that reason, I offer my sincere apologies. My informality may be interpreted as disrespect for the court and that is not the case."

Kenyatta's long-time rival, Prime Minister Raila Odinga, alleges "rampant illegality" in the vote that handed the son of Kenya's founding president a first-round victory. Kenyatta says the voting was fair. A ruling is expected on Saturday.

The Supreme Court said it would meet for a final, brief session on Friday to review the results of a recount from 22 out of 33,400 polling stations. The recounts were ordered on Monday. It will then adjourn to consider a ruling.

A recording of Kenyatta's remarks on Wednesday, at a Rift Valley resort where he met allies who won seats in parliament and other politicians, spread on Twitter under the hashtag #somesixpeople and Facebook. here

"I look forward, sincerely, to working with you once some six people decide something or other. We're ready anyway, we're ready once they decide and rule ... I hope you are also ready," Kenyatta told the gathering of his political coalition.

The speed at which the comments spread on social media showed the intense public scrutiny of the vote. The authorities have throughout the campaign warned against any reporting or commentary on social media that could fuel tensions.

Chief Justice Willy Mutunga did not comment on the remarks or apology when the court resumed hearings on Thursday.

But he summoned the Law Society of Kenya's chairman Eric Mutua for making comments about the case as he announced that the Society would investigate what he called the mass failure of electronic systems used during the vote.

A swift and transparent resolution of the dispute is seen as critical to restoring the reputation of east Africa's biggest economy as a stable democracy, after it was dented by weeks of fighting in 2008.

JUDICIAL TEST

Peaceful voting went a long way to helping its reputation but the real test will come with Saturday's ruling, which both Kenyatta and Odinga have said they will accept.

Many Kenyans insist there will be no repeat of the bloodshed following the late 2007 election and cost more than 1,200 lives. This time the candidates have pursued differences through the newly reformed judiciary rather than on the streets.

The Kenyan shilling firmed on Thursday, but the ruling could weaken the currency if Kenyatta's victory is overturned, traders said. Stocks gained as some investors bet Kenyatta's win would be upheld, which would put an end to political uncertainty.

On Wednesday, lawyers challenging Kenyatta's victory said a new technology meant to counter fraud had broken down, leading to a manipulated vote count.

The electoral commission has rejected claims of fraud and declared the vote free and fair.

On Thursday, Mohammed Nyaoga, a lawyer for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, rejected what he called Odinga's "speculative" allegations.

Kenyatta, who could possibly be sworn in a week after the ruling if it goes in his favour, won 50.07 percent of the vote, well ahead of Odinga's 43.28 percent but only just above the 50 percent level needed to avoid a run-off.

Western nations have said a Kenyatta victory would complicate relations because of the International Criminal Court charges, which he denies.

(Edited by Richard Meares)