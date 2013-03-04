MOMBASA, Kenya Two Kenyan police officers, deployed to keep the peace in a tense presidential election following hundreds of deaths after a 2007 vote, were hacked to death by unidentified attackers before polling stations opened on Monday, a government official said.

Julius Marwa, district commissioner in the area of Mombasa, said the police officers were killed in the region of Changamwe, a few kilometres outside the port city. Amdrose Munyasia, chief of police intelligence in the Coast area, confirmed there had been two deaths but gave no more details.

