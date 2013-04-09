German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
NAIROBI Uganda's president accused the International Criminal Court on Tuesday of using "blackmail" to try to influence Kenya's presidential election that handed victory to Uhuru Kenyatta, who faces charges over vote violence five years ago.
"I want to salute the Kenyan voters on one other issue, the rejection of the blackmail by the International Criminal Court," Uganda's Yoweri Museveni told Kenyans and international dignitaries in a speech at Kenyatta's inauguration ceremony in Nairobi.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Lough and Pravin Char)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.
BERLIN/ISTANBUL German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkey to stop invoking Berlin's Nazi past in criticising cancellations of Turkish ministers' rallies in Germany, and said she would do everything possible to keep Turkish domestic conflicts from spilling onto German soil.