Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives for an anniversary parade in Kasese town, 497km (309 miles) west of Uganda's capital Kampala, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

NAIROBI Uganda's president accused the International Criminal Court on Tuesday of using "blackmail" to try to influence Kenya's presidential election that handed victory to Uhuru Kenyatta, who faces charges over vote violence five years ago.

"I want to salute the Kenyan voters on one other issue, the rejection of the blackmail by the International Criminal Court," Uganda's Yoweri Museveni told Kenyans and international dignitaries in a speech at Kenyatta's inauguration ceremony in Nairobi.

