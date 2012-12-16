NAIROBI One person was injured in an grenade attack on Sunday in the Eastleigh district of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, a neighbourhood that has suffered a series of similar attacks in recent months, the local Red Cross society said.

Eastleigh is commonly dubbed "Little Mogadishu" because of its large Somali population. Sites in other towns including Mombasa and Garissa have also been attacked with guns and grenades since Kenya sent its troops into neighbouring Somalia to fight Islamist al Shabaab rebels in October last year.

The Kenya Red Cross said three grenades had been thrown from a speeding vehicle, and that one person had been rushed to hospital.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said the grenade had hit a butcher's shop next to a guest house, blowing a hole in the wall and shattering windows, and that the injured person had been a customer at the shop.

The police were not available immediately for comment.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)