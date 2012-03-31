NAIROBI Five people were injured in a grenade attack at a packed restaurant in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa on Saturday, media and a police source said, after an earlier explosion near the city injured 10 others.

Media and the police source said they were wounded when a suspected grenade went off at a religious meeting in Mtwapa, a place outside of Mombasa, although there was no official confirmation.

"One hand grenade was thrown into a pub and restaurant opposite the stadium. The place was full of people," said a police source at the scene by telephone of the second attack.

The east African nation has suffered a string of grenade attacks since it sent its troops across the border to Somalia to battle al Shabaab rebels.

