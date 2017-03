Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for celebrations to mark Kenya's Jamhuri Day (Independence Day) at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

AMSTERDAM The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has asked judges to postpone the trial of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to give her more time to collect evidence.

In a statement on Thursday, Fatou Bensouda said the loss of key witnesses meant the evidence against Kenyatta did not "satisfy the high evidentiary standards required at trial".

Kenyatta, whose trial had been due to begin on February 5, is accused of stoking ethnic clashes after Kenya's 2007 elections, in which some 1,200 people died.

