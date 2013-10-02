NAIROBI Kenyan Walter Barasa denied on Wednesday charges by the International Criminal Court (ICC) that he had tried to bribe witnesses to withdraw testimony in the case against Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto.

"I deny any such charges," Barasa, a Kenyan journalist who works in Ruto's political turf of Eldoret, northwest of the capital Nairobi, told Reuters by telephone after the court issued an arrest warrant.

"I have not gotten in touch with any witnesses or anybody having any intention of asking them or bribing them to pull out of the case," he said, adding that police had so far not tried to detain him.

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Edmund Blair)