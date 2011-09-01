Two Kenyan politicians and a broadcaster appeared before the International Criminal Court Thursday for hearings to decide if they should stand trial for crimes against humanity related to Kenya's election violence.

William Ruto, former higher education minister, Henry Kosgey, former industrialisation minister, and Joshua Arap Sang, a broadcaster, appeared for the first of two sets of confirmation of charges hearings at the war crimes court.

Here is a timeline of events relating to Kenya and the International Criminal Court:

December 30, 2007 - President Mwai Kibaki is declared winner of the presidential election and hurriedly sworn in. His rival, Raila Odinga, says the vote was stolen. Riots erupt. The violence kills more than 1,220 people and uproots 350,000.

February 28, 2008 - Kibaki and Odinga sign a power-sharing agreement to form a joint government after weeks of negotiations led by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

September 18 - An official inquiry says the conduct of the election is so defective it is impossible to establish reliable results and determine the real winner of the presidential poll.

July 9, 2009 - Annan says he has handed a sealed envelope with the names of at least 10 alleged masterminds of the violence to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

November 5 - ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo says he will request an investigation into suspected crimes against humanity committed during the violence.

March 31, 2010 - ICC judges authorise Moreno-Ocampo to investigate Kenya's post-election violence.

August 4 - A new Kenyan constitution is adopted after winning landslide support in a referendum.

November 3/4 - William Ruto, the suspended higher education minister, travels to The Hague and meets ICC investigators. He says days later he had "set the record straight" to the ICC after being accused of involvement in the violence.

December 15 - ICC prosecutor names Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta, Cabinet Secretary Francis Muthaura, Postal Corporation chief Hussein Ali, suspended government ministers William Ruto and Henry Kosgey, and radio executive Joshua Arap Sang as suspects behind the violence.

December 22 - In a bid to block any trials at The Hague, lawmakers pass a motion urging Kenya to withdraw from the Rome Statute that established the ICC.

January 31, 2011 - African leaders back Kenya's plan to defer the cases of key suspects accused by the ICC. Kibaki says Kenya is preparing the ground for local trials.

March 9 - Justice Minister Mutula Kilonzo says Kenya will challenge the right of the ICC to try the cases involving post-election violence.

March 22 - Kibaki says Kenya will fast track laws to implement its new constitution, set up a supreme court and reform its judiciary to strengthen accountability of the courts to handle the trials of suspects. The European Union says it would back local trials if Kenya revamped its courts.

April 7 - The ICC says a confirmation-of-charges hearing will be held on September 1 to determine if the six suspects accused should be ordered to stand trial.

-- The six appear at the ICC in The Hague on April 7 and 8 under summons as part of the investigation into the violence.

May 29 - ICC prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo has accused government officials of creating a "climate of fear" through a campaign to halt the ICC's probe into the violence.

August 30 - The ICC dismisses Kenya's bid to stop a probe into post-election violence, saying Kenya had failed to show it was conducting its own investigation of six suspects.

-- The government had objected to the ICC proceedings because it said the adoption of a new constitution and other reforms paved the way for it to carry out its own prosecutions.

September 1 - Three of the six suspects appear for the first set of confirmation of charges hearings.

