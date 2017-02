President-elect of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta waves to his supporters in front of a church in his hometown Gatundu March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

PARIS The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Wednesday that Kenya president-elect Uhuru Kenyatta would face a trial on charges of crimes against humanity but when that would happen was unknown.

"We will not drop the charges," prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told reporters in Paris. "It's not a question of if it goes to trial but when it goes to trial."

