William Ruto sits in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lex van Lieshout/Pool

AMSTERDAM Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto's trial for crimes against humanity will start on September 10, judges at the International Criminal Court said on Monday.

In a statement, the court said judges had also agreed to allow prosecutors to introduce two new witnesses against Ruto, who is accused, alongside Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, of orchestrating post-election violence five years ago in which 1,200 people died.

Judges set the new date, which replaces an original May 28 start, to give defence lawyers time to prepare their case.

(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Ivana Sekularac; editing by Mike Collett-White)