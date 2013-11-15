UNITED NATIONS An African bid to postpone the International Criminal Court trials of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, for one year failed on Friday when the U.N. Security Council did not pass a resolution to approve the move.

The 15-member Security Council was split - seven members, including Russia and China, voted in favour, while eight members abstained, including France, the United States and Britain. Resolutions need nine votes and no vetoes to pass. Britain, Russia, China, France and the United States wield veto power.

The African Union requested that the U.N. Security Council postpone the trials of Kenyatta and Ruto so they can deal with the aftermath of the Nairobi mall attack in September by the al Qaeda-linked group al Shabaab, in which 67 people died.

Kenyatta and Ruto face charges related to the violence after Kenya's 2007 elections, in which 1,200 people died. Both deny the charges and have tried to have the cases adjourned or halted. Ruto's trial began last month, while Kenyatta's trial is due to start on February 5 after being delayed for a third time.

"The failure to adopt this draft resolution, endorsed by the whole African continent, is a shame," Rwandan U.N. Ambassador Eugene Gasana, who led the push for a resolution, told the council. "Let it be written today in history that the Security Council failed Kenya and Africa on this issue."

The Kenyan cases have stirred an African backlash against the International Criminal Court and sparked claims that the U.N. Security Council does not take Africa seriously enough. African states put the resolution to a vote knowing it would fail.

"It has been insinuated that not joining the vote that favours the resolution is somehow an expression of ill will towards the African Union," said Guatemalan U.N. Ambassador Gert Rosenthal. "We find this view frankly offensive."

British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant noted that the United Nations supports over 100,000 peacekeepers in Africa.

Western and Latin American council members believe the African concerns should be dealt with at the International Criminal Court and at a meeting this month of the Assembly of States Parties, which is made up of the 122 court members.

"We are disappointed that this draft resolution has been unnecessarily put to a vote in a way which highlights disagreements within the council, shortly before a meeting of the States Parties, the outcome of which, we hope, will be to reduce those disagreements," Lyall Grant said.

An Ipsos Synovate poll of 2,060 Kenyans showed on Thursday that 42 percent believe the International Criminal Court cases should continue, 2 percent thought they should be deferred, while almost a third wanted the trials dropped completely.

IMPUNITY CONCERNS

"We believe that justice for the victims of that violence is critical to the country's long-term peace and security. It is incumbent on us all to support accountability for those responsible for crimes against humanity," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told the council.

Concerns had been raised by some council members that granting a deferral could lead to impunity.

"Africa tolerates impunity is the mantra of those who still want to engage Africa as teachers, not as equals, a throwback to an earlier period that we all want to forget, but must draw lessons from," Ethiopian U.N. Ambassador Tekeda Alemu told the council. Ethiopia is currently chair of the African Union.

The Security Council can defer International Criminal Court action for one year under Article 16 of the Rome Statute that established The Hague-based court a decade ago.

Seven of the members who abstained are International Criminal Court members - France, Britain, Guatemala, Argentina, South Korea, Australia and Luxembourg. The United States is not a member. The seven who voted yes are not court members - China, Russia, Togo, Azerbaijan, Rwanda, Morocco and Pakistan.

"Article 16 was never meant to be used by an African state or any other developing countries. It seems to have been conceived as an additional tool for big powers to protect themselves and to protect their own," Rwanda's Gasana said.

Kenyan U.N. Ambassador Macharia Kamau said after the vote that Africa's engagement at the Security Council had been met with "derision, suspicion, impatience and even irritation" and that Africa now believed that the body was not the destination for solving complex and fluid security and political problems.

"At every turn the boogie man of impunity and dictatorship is dragged out to devastating effect. This is wrong, and it is unfair, as it is sad and tragic," Kamau said.

"For Africa the message is that we need only stay within the African family to solve unusual and complex political and problems, working within the African Union to seek solutions for the challenges that we face," he said.

The U.N. Security Council turned down a previous deferral request by Kenya in 2011 and rejected a request in May for the cases to be terminated because the council had no such power.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Nairobi; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Eric Beech)