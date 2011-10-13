Here are details of foreigners held by kidnappers in Africa.

* KENYA:

-- Gunmen raided the Kiwayu Safari Village on September 11, shooting dead British publishing executive David Tebbutt, and taking his wife Judith hostage, before escaping by boat and taking her to Somalia.

-- On October 1 six armed men stormed a house on the island of Manda on Kenya's northern coast, and grabbed 66-year-old wheelchair-bound Marie Dedieu and carried her to a boat that took her to Somalia after a gun battle with security forces.

-- Two female aid workers working for Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) were kidnapped at Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp near Somalia on Thursday. Police and the aid agency suspected that al Shabaab militants were responsible.

* SUDAN:

-- August 14, 2011 - Francesco Azzara, a 34-year-old logistics specialist, was taken from his car by an armed group, said medical aid group Emergency.

* NIGERIA:

-- May 12, 2011 - Two engineers, a Briton and an Italian, working for Italian construction firm B.Stabilini in Kebbi State in northern Nigeria, were kidnapped in the town of Birnin-Kebbi.

* NIGER:

September 16, 2010 - Seven foreigners were kidnapped in Arlit, in Niger's northern uranium mining zone. Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb claimed responsibility and demanded a 90 million euro ($130 million) ransom.

-- The foreigners, including five French nationals, were employees of French firms Areva and Vinci and were taken by their captors to Mali on September 17, 2010.

-- A Togolese, a Malagasy man and the French wife of an Areva employee were freed and handed over to authorities in Niger on February 25, 2011.

* SOMALIA:

April 2008 - Gunmen seized a Briton and a Kenyan working on a U.N.-funded project.

July 14, 2009 - Somali gunmen kidnapped two French security advisers in Mogadishu. One of them, Marc Aubriere, escaped on August 26.

November 8, 2010 - The European Union anti-piracy task force said it had rescued a South African yachtsman after he was left behind by Somali pirates. Two other South African crew members were taken ashore as hostages.

February 22, 2011 - Pirates shot dead four U.S. hostages on a yacht.

February 24, 2011 - A Danish sailboat with the five members of the Quist Johansen family, including three children, Rune, Hjalte and Naja, aged 12-16, plus two crew members aboard, was seized by pirates in the Indian Ocean, Danish officials say.

* ALGERIA:

February 2, 2011 - A 53-year-old Italian woman, Maria Sandra Mariani, was kidnapped by al Qaeda insurgents while on a tourist trip to the Sahara desert in southeastern Algeria.

