Tourists walk along the beach at Kiwayu Safari Village resort, north of Lamu September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Flora Bagenal

LAMU A second man was charged in a Kenyan court on Wednesday after the murder of a British tourist and the abduction of his wife at a remote beach resort near the border with Somalia, a local magistrate said.

Unidentified gunmen raided the Kiwayu Safari Village in the early hours of September 11, shooting dead publishing executive David Tebbutt, 58, and taking hostage his wife Judith, 56, before escaping by boat.

Somali pirates in the lawless Horn of Africa nation have said she is being held in the country.

Kenyan Issa Sheikh Said was charged with robbery with violence and kidnapping with intention to murder at a magistrate's court in the coastal town of Lamu. Robbery with violence is a capital offence in Kenya.

"He denied the charges and his case will be heard on October 25," Lamu's Senior Resident Magistrate Rwito Kithinji said.

The magistrate said it was possible his case would be heard alongside that of another Kenyan charged on Monday in connection with the killing and kidnapping. Ali Babitu Kololo also pleaded not guilty.

Kidnapping has chiefly been carried out by Somali pirates in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean but Somali gunmen have also attacked Westerners just across the border with Kenya.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by James Macharia)