NAIROBI Kenyan police used teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters on Monday after demonstrations against an electoral body the opposition wants scrapped resumed in the afternoon.

Police fired teargas at a convoy of vehicles carrying opposition leaders and their supporters who accompanied it on foot. A water cannon truck later chased the cars in the convoy out of the main town centre, a Reuters witness said.

