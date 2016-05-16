NAIROBI Kenyan police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday at stone-throwing protesters during a demonstration in the centre of Nairobi against an electoral oversight body which the opposition want scrapped, a Reuters witness said.

It was the third time in the less than a month that a protest against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) led to police firing tear gas.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair)