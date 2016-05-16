Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
NAIROBI Kenyan police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday at stone-throwing protesters during a demonstration in the centre of Nairobi against an electoral oversight body which the opposition want scrapped, a Reuters witness said.
It was the third time in the less than a month that a protest against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) led to police firing tear gas.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Edmund Blair)
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump met on Thursday with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of an annual prayer breakfast in Washington, a White House spokeswoman said.