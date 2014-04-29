NAIROBI A large part of Kenya, including the capital Nairobi, suffered a power blackout on Tuesday after a key transmission line failed, the sole power distributor Kenya Power said.

Kenya Power said the ongoing blackout that had so far lasted four hours was caused after a high voltage line at a substation in Nairobi tripped, triggering a series of failures in the national grid.

Kenya suffers from frequent blackouts due to supply shortfalls and an aging grid, forcing most businesses and wealthy people to have stand-by generators. Businesses in east Africa's biggest economy cite frequent localised power blackouts as one of the key barriers to economic growth.

Tuesday's outage was much more widespread than usual.

"A system breakdown at Juja Road substation in Nairobi this afternoon has caused a major power blackout affecting many electricity customers in Nairobi, Mount Kenya and Coast regions," Kenya Power said in a statement, adding that only the western part of the country and the Rift Valley were spared.

More than four hours after the outage began at 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT), the company said it had restored power in pockets of the capital and parts of the coast.

There was a nationwide power blackout last May, but it was resolved on the same day after a few hours.

Kenya Power supplies 1,250 megawatts to over 2 million customers, against a demand of 1,700 megawatts, with most of the electricity generated from hydro power stations run by KenGen which were affected by Tuesday's blackout.

Power from a geothermal source in the Rift Valley, where KenGen is tapping reserves of steam energy in a geologically active region, was also affected, the company said.

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)