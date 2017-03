NAIROBI A Kenyan court on Monday charged four Somali men with "terrorism" offences for helping al Qaeda-linked militants who attacked a shopping mall in Nairobi in September, an assault that killed 67 people.

The charges included offering support, providing shelter and providing false documents to suspected gunmen, who were linked to the Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab.

The four suspects all pleaded not guilty.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Richard Lough/Mark Heinrich)