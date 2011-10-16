MOGADISHU Kenyan troops have crossed into Somalia and have driven out al Shabaab militants from two bases near the Kenyan border in a joint operation with Somali soldiers, a Somali military commander said on Sunday.

Kenya has said it would hunt the al Qaeda-linked insurgents following last week's kidnapping of two Spanish aid workers.

Abdi Yusuf, a senior Somali military commander, told Reuters warplanes struck two al Shabaab bases in southern Somalia but could not confirm if the jets belonged to Kenya.

"There have been airstrikes in ... al Shabaab bases near Afmadow late yesterday and today. We are heading towards Afmadow now. Al Shabaab have already vacated the town," he said.

"I can't identify the military aircraft, but our neighbour Kenya is fully supporting us militarily and our mission is to drive al Shabaab out of the region," Abdi said.

(Reporting by Mohamed Ahmed and Sahra Abdi; Editing by Aaron Maasho)