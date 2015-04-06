NAIROBI Kenya is compiling a list of people suspected to have joined Somali militant group al Shabaab or been radicalised by Islamists, a government source said on Monday.

"They are compiling a list of all those youths who are missing and suspected of having joined al Shabaab," said the source, who is involved in the response to last week's attack by al Shabaab on a university in Garissa, in which 148 people died.

Regional governors, members of parliament and security officials are expected to help draw up the list, he said.

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by John Stonestreet)