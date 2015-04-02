MOGADISHU Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group claimed responsibility for an attack on a Kenyan university campus in which at least 14 people were killed on Thursday, saying it had released Muslims while killing some Christians and taking others hostage.

"We sorted people out and released the Muslims," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, told Reuters.

"There are many dead bodies of Christians inside the building. We are also holding many Christians alive. Fighting still goes on inside the college."

