NAIROBI Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said the recruitment of 10,000 new police officers would be speeded up after Somali Islamist gunmen attacked a university campus in the northeastern town of Garissa and killed at least 14 people on Thursday.

Kenyatta, in a brief state of the nation address, directed Kenya's police "to take urgent steps and ensure that the 10,000 recruits whose enrolment is pending" be speeded up.

Other than urging Kenyans to remain calm and provide information on the attack, Kenyatta did not outline any other measures about how the security services would prevent future attacks by al Shabaab militants.

