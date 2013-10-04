MOMBASA, Kenya Kenyan police in riot gear fired teargas to disperse crowds protesting in Mombasa on Friday after the killing of a popular Muslim cleric with three of his associates, a Reuters witness said.

Rioters set fire to a church in the area, the witness said.

The apparent assassination of Sheikh Ibrahim Omar follows last month's attack on a Nairobi shopping mall claimed by Somalia's militant al Shabaab group. Associates of Omar said he was the latest victim in a string of extra-judicial killings of Muslims by security forces, an allegation denied by the police.

(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Edmund Blair)