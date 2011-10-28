ISIOLO, Kenya An explosion in northern Kenya near the town of Garissa wounded three members of the east African country's paramilitary police force (General Service Unit) Friday, medics and police said.

"The vehicle in which the officers were travelling was extensively damaged and partly burnt after being hit by what we suspect might either be a landmine or a bomb," said a police source in the provincial headquarters, who declined to be named.

"We have received three patients who have been injured. Two are in a serious condition with burns and fractures," said Musa Mohamed, a medical superintendent at the Garissa general hospital.

Police spokesman Eric Kiraithe confirmed the incident and said more details would be given later.

(Reporting by Noor Ali in Isiolo and Humphre Malalo in Nairoib; Editing by David Clarke)